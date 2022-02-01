HOSCHTON — A little over a year ago, Frank Osorio had absolutely no experience in track and field.
In fact, to be blunt, the Archer senior admits he had absolutely no desire to broaden his horizons beyond his main sport on the football field.
Fortunately for Osorio and both the Tigers track and field and football programs, Tim Goodwell, the linebackers coach for Archer’s football team and the girls head coach and jumps coach for both the school’s track and field team, wasn’t about to take no for an answer without a fight.
“Last year during (the 2020) football season, I spoke to Frank about running track and it was not something he wanted to do,” Goodwell said. “We had a conversation about trying everything in high school because you will never get this back after you graduate. Frank eventually showed up when the season began and continued his exceptional work ethic.
“Frank first jump last year was 17-(feet), 8 (inches). Frank really didn’t want to long jump, but he is such a coachable kid that he did what I asked him to do to help him be successful with his athletic ability. Frank is definitely a kid that all coaches wish to coach.”
That work ethic, a willingness to be coached in jumping and running technique and his natural athletic ability all paid quick dividends last spring.
Osorio not only contributed to the Tigers as a sprinter as part of a state-meet qualifying 1,600-meter relay team, but also quickly climbed the ladder to become the Class AAAAAAA state champion in the long jump.
“Frank was kind of a Swiss Army Knife for us last season,” Archer boys head track and field coach Ethan Kasson said. “The young man did whatever we asked of him. Sometimes it was running a few individual events and helping out on a relay. Other times, it may have just been jumping but regardless, Frank always seemed to have a full day of events on his plate every Saturday afternoon.”
The success was something Osorio definitely welcomed, especially after progressing from jumping the 17-8 in the beginning of his training to more than 22 feet in four of his five jumps in the finals of the state meet, culminating with a leap of 22-9 to claim the state title.
But he admits that what eventually convinced him to even give sprints and the long jump a shot was the potential it had to improve his football skills, something he saw tangible results in on the gridiron with the Tigers this past fall.
“It was a big difference from what I did (in 2020) to what I did (in 2021),” said Osorio, who finished as Archer’s leader in receiving yards (714) and tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns (6) and was second on the team with 31 receptions in 2021. “The speed was just different from here to now. … I never really wanted to run track. It was more to keep my speed up for football and work out and stay in shape for football. So after that, Coach Goodwell wanted me to jump, so I tried out jumping.”
But it didn’t take long for Osorio to not only see results on the track and in the jumping pit, but also to realize he was having fun doing it, especially jumping.
“I was just more focused on running,” Osorio recalled. “I never really wanted to jump, (but) it was very much fun. I’d say about (after) a fifth (of the 2021 season’s) track meets, when I started jumping 18 (and then) 19 feet, I was like, ‘Oh man, I can jump pretty well.’
“Just competing with all the other people (makes it fun). You’ve got people who are actually better than you, and you’re like, ‘I want to go be better than him.’ It’s just the competition level.”
Osorio expects to enjoy himself again as he closes out his senior year this spring, though he hastens to add that the 2022 track and field season will be more than just fun and games.
“Oh yes, sir. It definitely becomes more serious this year,” Osorio said. “(There will be) way more pressure (defending the state long jump title). It’s going to be a lot of competition this year. I know that for a fact.”
Osorio said that while he has given thought to trying to both play football and run track and jump when he heads off to Georgia Military College during the summer and into the fall, football remains his main sport.
That said, Kasson says he expects this season to be, pardon the pun, a springboard for Osorio based on the desire, work ethic and ability he’s seen from his senior thus far.
“I am a firm believer that you create your own blessings, they don’t just fall from the sky and happen to you,” Kasson said. “Frank created his own blessing last season. He developed his speed and explosiveness with our group and then turned around and trusted what Coach Goodwell was teaching him in the pit.
“I think Tim is the best jumps coach in the state of Georgia and when you couple that with a high character and culture kid like Frank, the sky is quite literally the limit.”
