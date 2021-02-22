florin.jpg

Archer senior Florin Myndresku, left, poses with a plaque commemorating his 100 career wins alongside head coach Keith Jannett.

 Special Photo

Archer junior Florin Myndresku reached the 100-win mark for his high school wrestling career with his consolation finals win at the recent state tournament.

Myndresku placed third in Class AAAAAAA for the second straight season.

