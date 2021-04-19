Archer senior Cazia Nelson signed a letter of intent with the Life University women’s basketball program.
The point guard scored 1,058 career points (fifth-most in school history) for the Tigers, and scored 427 as a senior (third-most in school history), averaging 15.3 points last season. She also finished third in program history for career 3-pointers and fourth for career steals.
