Region champion Archer headlined the All-Region 7-AAAAAAA Softball Team, voted on by the league’s coaches.
The Tigers’ Annake Meadows was named 7-AAAAAAA Pitcher of the Year, and teammate Katelynn Walls shared Player of the Year honors with Dunwoody’s Jaida McCord.
Archer also put infielders Mallory Clark and Taniya McGowan, catcher Alex Hollingsworth and outfielder Kylie Rhymer on the first team. The Tigers’ Jadyn Jenks made the second team.
The all-region first team also included Norcross’ Emma Sidey (outfield), Molly Hamrick (catcher) and Sara Tracey (outfield), as well as Duluth’s Lindsay Robinson (infield) and Kendall Smiley (outfield). Norcross’ Cate Sidey and Lea Smith made the second team, as did Duluth’s Marisa Sternberg.
