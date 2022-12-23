LILBURN — A decade after its last Gwinnett County championship, Archer’s wrestling team is on top again.
The Tigers won the Gwinnett County Championships for the first time since the 2012-13 season Thursday with 205 points, finishing ahead of runner-up Mountain View (165), third-place Brookwood (157.5) and fourth-place North Gwinnett (157). Host Parkview was fifth with 148 points.
Archer won state titles from 2013 to 2016, but its national schedule at the time regularly clashed with the county meet date, meaning its varsity team missed out on the event on multiple occasions. Since the Tigers returned to the county field, they have been regular contenders, but they never finished in first.
That changed Thursday with a strong showing from a deep lineup, highlighted by individual county titles from Max Hennebaul and Sam Rwibuka.
“Last week we wrestled and didn’t wrestle our very best, so we kind of regrouped at practice on Monday and we said, ‘Look, we’re going to have an opportunity to win the tournament if everybody contributes,’” Archer head coach Keith Jannett said. “I think we had 12 placers today and got the bookend champions at 106 and 285. You get 12 kids to place at the Gwinnett County tournament, that’s a big deal. I’m just super proud of their effort and the way they fight and compete, especially because we’re pretty young as a squad. Just super proud of these guys after coming off a week where we didn’t necessarily wrestle well.”
Dacula (111), Collins Hill (93), Lanier (77), Seckinger (75) and Wesleyan (68.5) rounded out the top 10 in the tournament, which was contested without two powerful teams, Buford or Mill Creek. Those two teams competed in Kissimmee, Fla., this week at the prestigious Knockout Classic.
Archer kicked off the finals with an individual county champion at 106 pounds when Hennebaul made quick work of Brookwood’s Jacob Chan with a pin in 35 seconds. The Tigers’ other title came in the day’s final match, a close showdown between Rwibuka and Norcross’ Shakwan McKnight. The two were deadlocked late until Rwibuka won by pin at the 5:25 mark.
Runner-up Mountain View had one county champion, Anderson Kesinger at 157 pounds. Kesinger scored a quick pin in the finals, at the 27-second mark, against North’s Aiden Villarreal.
Third-place Brookwood finished with three individual champs — Gilbert Balbuena at 120, Kenneth Jett at 126 and Virgil Heath at 175. Balbuena won by major decision 11-2 over Parkview’s Joseph Cox, and Jett immediately followed with a 17-5 major decision over Lanier’s Cabe Doker. Six matches later, Heath edged North Gwinnett’s Ronan Sherwood 5-4 for the county title.
Nicolas Owens gave fourth-place North a champion at 113 with his 10-2 major decision over Mountain View’s Dylan Martin, while fifth-place Parkview got titles from Antoine Glasgow at 138 and Marcus Mapp at 215. Glasgow defeated North’s Logan Weaver by 11-3 major decision, and Mapp took a 9-4 decision over Dacula’s Jiovanny Ganthier.
Two Wesleyan wrestlers won county titles, Jake Neu at 165 and Trent Debow at 190. Neu pinned Dacula’s Ahmari Collins at 2:00, and Debow squeaked past Archer’s Tracy Wright 5-3.
Jordan Oldknow gave Seckinger its first varsity county champion in its inaugural season, pinning North’s Connor Weaver at 1:00 in the 150 finals. Collins Hill got a victory at 144 from Christopher Garcia, who topped Dacula’s Semaj Best 8-3.
Dacula’s Ethan Ross won the 132 championship in exciting fashion with a pin at 5:47 over Parkview’s Adam Cox. Ross trailed 8-4 when he rallied with the late pin.
Team results
1. Archer, 205
2. Mountain View, 165
3. Brookwood, 157.5
4. North Gwinnett, 157
5. Parkview, 148
6. Dacula, 111
7. Collins Hill, 93
8. Lanier, 77
9. Seckinger, 75
10. Wesleyan, 68.5
11. Norcross, 55
12. Mill Creek, 53
13. South Gwinnett, 51
14. Grayson, 47.5
15. Peachtree Ridge, 24.5
16. Shiloh, 20
17. Meadowcreek, 19
18. Duluth, 14
19. Berkmar, 10
Championship Matches
106 pounds: Max Hennebaul (Archer) pinned Jacob Chan (Brookwood) :35
113: Nicolas Owens (North Gwinnett) major decision Dylan Martin (Mountain View) 10-2
120: Gilbert Balbuena (Brookwood) major decision Joseph Cox (Parkview) 11-2
126: Kenneth Jett (Brookwood) major decision Cabe Doker (Lanier) 17-5
132: Ethan Ross (Dacula) pinned Adam Cox (Parkview) 5:47
138: Antoine Glasgow (Parkview) major decision Logan Weaver (North Gwinnett) 11-3
144: Christopher Garcia (Collins Hill) decision Semaj Best (Dacula) 8-3
150: Jordan Oldknow (Seckinger) pinned Connor Weaver (North Gwinnett) 1:00
157: Anderson Kesinger (Mountain View) pinned Aiden Villarreal (North Gwinnett) :27
165: Jake Neu (Wesleyan) pinned Ahmari Collins (Dacula) 2:00
175: Virgil Heath (Brookwood) decision Ronan Sherwood (North Gwinnett) 5-4
190: Trent Debow (Wesleyan) decision Tracy Wright (Archer) 5-3
215: Marcus Mapp (Parkview) decision Jiovanny Ganthier (Dacula) 9-4
285: Sam Rwibuka (Archer) pinned Sha’Kwan McKnight (Norcross) 5:25
Third-Place Matches
106: Osvaldo Salazar (Meadowcreek) pinned Dion Brown (South Gwinnett) 2:29
113: Anwar Khaalik (Collins Hill) pinned Jake Constantino (Archer) 4:36
120: Zach Stearns (Archer) major decision Mark Sims (Dacula) 12-3
126: Gavin Frierson (Archer) pinned Ryder Rodgers (Mountain View) 5:22
132: Charlie Hammock (Norcross) pinned Max Indorf (North Gwinnett) 1:01
138: Tyson Wilson (Peachtree Ridge) pinned Ryan Rodgers (Mountain View) 2:33
144: Luke Vasquez (Mountain View) major decision Michael Heath (Brookwood) 12-2
150: Joshua Hillmer (Brookwood) forfeit Devaughn Steele (Archer)
157: Hans Menakuntima (Seckinger) pinned Jermaine Smalls (Grayson) :48
165: Dante Miller (Grayson) forfeit Jeshua Pastor-Quezada (Parkview)
175: Antonio Rodriguez (Parkview) pinned Cristian Sumo (Archer) 3:02
190: Nathan Davis (Collins Hill) decision Kage Horner (Brookwood) 10-3
215: Lex Hennebaul (Mountain View) pinned Justin Robinson (Archer) 1:04
285: Orville Beckford-Duffus (Mountain View) pinned Henrique Smith (South Gwinnett) 1:30
Recommended for you
