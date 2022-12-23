LILBURN — A decade after its last Gwinnett County championship, Archer’s wrestling team is on top again.

The Tigers won the Gwinnett County Championships for the first time since the 2012-13 season Thursday with 205 points, finishing ahead of runner-up Mountain View (165), third-place Brookwood (157.5) and fourth-place North Gwinnett (157). Host Parkview was fifth with 148 points.

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

