Archer wrestlers win Cherokee Duals From Staff Reports Dec 12, 2021 The Archer wrestling team won Saturday's Cherokee Duals five victories. The Tigers defeated Woodstock (63-18), White County (54-27), Cherokee B (72-6), Cambridge (51-25) and Walnut Grove (45-33) on the way to the championship. 