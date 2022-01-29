FKSye9oXoAs0ejz.jpeg
LILBURN — Archer’s wrestling team dominated Saturday in winning the Region 7-AAAAAAA Traditional title.

The Tigers qualified all 14 wrestlers for sectionals with 13 of 14 wrestlers reaching the finals. Nine Archer athletes finished as region champion.

Archer’s 308 points finished well ahead of runner-up Dunwoody’s 229. Discovery was third at 144.5, followed by Duluth (118.5), Berkmar (102), Norcross (101.5) and Meadowcreek (34).

The individual results are as follows:

Championship Matches

106 pounds: Max Hennebaul (Archer) pinned Andrew McKissick (Dunwoody) 3:42

113: Gavin Frierson (Archer) dec. Charlie Ruark (Dunwoody) 7-0

120: M.J. Maze (Archer) pinned Skye Loonubon (Duluth) 2:35

126: Sam Scothorn (Dunwoody) pinned Charlie Hammock (Norcross) :32

132: Jason Clark (Discovery) dec. Nic Waugh (Archer) 3-1

138: Max Erfani (Dunwoody) dec. Markus Stearns (Archer) 9-5

145: Jireh Gutierrez (Berkmar) pinned Matthew Schulz (Archer) 3:19

152: Devaughn Steele (Archer) pinned Romello Madrid (Dunwoody) 1:23

160: Florin Myndresku (Archer) pinned Adam Gromatzky (Dunwoody) :34

170: Kam’Ron Shannon-Likely (Archer) pinned River Thompson-Brown (Duluth) 1:19

182: Dominic Martinez (Archer) pinned Charlie Martinez (Dunwoody) :46

195: Tracy Wright (Archer) pinned Steve Crespo (Dunwoody) 2:27

220: Alex Mincey (Archer) pinned James Saxton (Dunwoody) 1:45

285: ShaKwan McKnight (Norcross) pinned Sam Rwibuka (Archer) 3:15

Third-Place Matches

106: Yusef Alvez-El (Duluth) pinned Jaylan McCullough (Discovery) 4:40

113: Jack Grogan (Norcross) pinned Asaad Rahman (Meadowcreek) 3:17

120: Charlie Mixon (Dunwoody) pinned Guillermo Huerta Guzman (Norcross) 4:17

126: Christian Williams (Archer) dec. Carlos Chavez (Duluth) 3-2

132: Isaac Kaufman (Dunwoody) pinned Alejandro Salazar (Duluth) 2:52

138: Erik Guerrero (Discovery) pinned Luis Martinez (Duluth) 4:09

145: Daniel Mejia (Duluth) dec. Eric Garrocho (Dunwoody) 8-6

152: Ernest Morales-Sanchez (Duluth) inj. over Christian Hale-Anderson (Discovery)

160: Jamari Henry (Discovery) pinned Medin Beqiri (Berkmar) 1:54

170: Kwame Kwarteng (Discovery) pinned Caleb Johnson (Norcross) 1:49

182: Jamardys Montalvan (Discovery) dec. Steven Lemus (Berkmar) 13-11

195: Eishon Green (Norcross) dec. Muhammad Sakhi (Berkmar) 8-6

220: Kyle Cox (Berkmar) pinned Isaiah Murray (Discovery) 1:38

285: Eliel Ruiz (Berkmar) bye

