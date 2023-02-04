LOGANVILLE — Archer’s wrestling team claimed the Region 4-AAAAAAA Traditional championship Saturday.
The Tigers finished with 231 points, Brookwood was second at 172 and South Gwinnett took third at 149. Parkview (144.5) and Grayson (132) rounded out the top five.
Archer had five champions, two runner-up finishes and six third-place performances while advancing 13 wrestlers to next week’s sectionals.
Three of those champions won by pin — Gavin Frierson (24-11) over Grayson’s Andre Yarbrough at 126 pounds, Cristian Sumo (27-14) over South Gwinnett’s Samuel McDaniel at 165 and Sam Rwibuka (42-1) over Parkview’s Jordan Willie at 285. Max Hennebaul (27-11) scored an 11-8 win over Brookwood’s Jacob Chan (28-8) at 106 finals, while the Tigers’ Tracy Wright (38-8) won a 6-3 decision over Grayson’s Kenneth Howard at 190.
Brookwood had four weight-class champions, three by pin. Gilbert Balbuena (30-6) pinned Archer’s Jake Constantino (25-14) at 113, Kenneth Jett (30-4) pinned Parkview’s Joseph Cox (38-10) at 120 and Cali Gober earned a pin of Grayson’s Matthew Kilgore in the 215 finals. The Broncos also got a victory from Joshua Hillmer (24-11) won an 11-7 decision over Anthony Navarro of Grayson at 144.
Parkview’s Adam Cox (36-9) won the 132-pound title with an 11-2 major decision over Grayson’s Mikai Brinson, and teammate Antoine Glasgow was first at 138 with a pin of Archer’s Dylan Frierson. The Panthers also got a victory at 157 from Jeshua Pastor-Quezada (30-14), who beat Grayson’s Dante Miller 12-11, and another win from Antonio Rodriguez (24-9) at 175. Rodriguez earned a pin against South’s Kevin Mitchell.
