FoJoNQ2XEAAeQNl.jpeg
Special Photo

LOGANVILLE — Archer’s wrestling team claimed the Region 4-AAAAAAA Traditional championship Saturday.

The Tigers finished with 231 points, Brookwood was second at 172 and South Gwinnett took third at 149. Parkview (144.5) and Grayson (132) rounded out the top five.

Recommended for you