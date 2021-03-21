Host Archer rolled to the boys and girls titles at its Tiger Creek Classic over the weekend.
The Tigers’ girls team racked up 297 points, finishing well ahead of runner-up Norcross (84.5) and third-place Collins Hill (69.50). Tucker was fourth and South Gwinnett was fifth.
Archer’s boys had 194 points to finish ahead of Norcross (107), Collins Hill (90) and South Gwinnett (88). Tucker rounded out the top five.
The hosts got boys event wins from Jonathan Dennard (triple jump, 42 feet, 5 inches), Pierce Brown (shot put, 49-3 1/2) and the 3,200 relay (8 minutes, 28.63 seconds).
The Norcross boys’ first-place finishes came from Delfino Juarez (1,600, 4:41.01), Miguel Schlicht (3,200, 9:53.65), Trey Goodman (long jump, 19-9), Cason Smith (pole vault, 10-6) and the 400 relay (42.76).
South’s boys got wins from Nigel Hussey (100, 10.78 and 200, 21.86) and Christopher Coleman (400, 50.99).
Other boys winners included Brookwood’s Walker Hanley (110 hurdles, 14.43 and 300 hurdles (39.97) and Collins Hill’s Walique Doyle (high jump, 5-10).
Archer’s event winners in the girls division were Ashley Annis (800, 2:30.47), Emily Cragin (3,200, 11:48.55), Camryn King (100 hurdles, 15.50), Taniya McGowan (high jump, 4-10), Kamryn Yamini (triple jump, 30-0 1/2), Mykhayla Carroll (discus, 110-0 and shot put, 36-2 1/2), 400 relay (50.57), 1,600 relay (4:17.69) and 3,200 relay (10:20.24).
Norcross’ girls got first-place finishes from Kyra Andrews (1,600, 5:49.75) and Octavia Allan (pole vault, 9-8).
Brookwood’s Kylin Beard won the 300 hurdles (48.99).
