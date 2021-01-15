Saturday's Qwik Cut Classic at Archer will feature five basketball games beginning at noon.
The Game 1 matchup will be the Dacula girls against Marietta, which is led by Michigan State commit Lauren Walker.
Game 2 at 1:30 p.m. pits Rockmart and star Keyarah Berry (2,883 career points, Indiana commit) against Loganville, a top-10 girls team in Class AAAAA led by Lenoir-Rhyne commit Rose Bone, Sydney Bolden and Janae Charles.
No. 2-ranked Carrollton, led by Vanderbilt commit De'Mauri Flournoy, then faces Newton's girls. Newton has been powered by Ashleigh Norris and Sanaa Tripp all season.
Game 4 will feature the top-10 Rockdale girls against Grayson in a rematch of last year's region semifinals. Nadia Howard (South Alabama commit) and Catherine Alben lead the Rams, while Shaquice May (Jacksonville State commit) and Alana Moore are the Bulldogs' top players.
The host Archer girls play West Forsyth in the final game of the night starting at 7:30. Sophomore Taniya McGowan and Maya Jackson (Columbus State commit) set the pace for the Tigers.
Tickets the event can be purchased on the Go Fan app.
