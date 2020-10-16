NORCROSS — Archer seized control early for a 49-14 win in its Region 7-AAAAAAA football game at Meadowcreek on Friday.
It was the third straight win for Archer (3-3, 2-0 region).
Andrew Spearman returned the opening kickoff 83 yards for a score, and the Tigers kept up the pressure in a 49-14 win over Meadowcreek. Archer scored all its points in the first two quarters, when it rushed 19 times for 205 yards and completed 5 of 6 passes for 138 yards.
Chase Sellers rushed for a 90-yard touchdown on his only carry, and Renoldo Spivey, Schmari Campbell and Jiaquez Thorpe also had TD runs. Quarterback Vashaun Stockmann was 5 of 5 passing for 138 yards, in addition to rushing for 40 yards.
He threw a 66-yard TD pass to D.J. Moore and another scoring strike to Andrew Dyer, who had three catches for 65 yards.
Archer’s defense only gave up 75 yards in the first half — all on the final drive just before halftime. Meadowcreek (2-5, 1-2) netted zero total yards on its first 25 offensive plays. The Mustangs finished with 151 yards (152 passing, minus-1 rushing).
