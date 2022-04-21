LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer’s boys and girls swept the titles in Wednesday’s Region 7-AAAAAAA Track and Field Championships on their home track.
The boys team has now won five region titles in the last six seasons.
Archer’s girls went 1-2 in the high jump with Courtney Nesbitt winning at 5 feet, and Destini Smith taking second at 4-10. Princess Okoye won the 100-meter dash in 12.54 seconds, and Camryn King took first in the 100 hurdles in 15.25. The Tigers also won two girls relays, the 400 (49.71) and the 800 (1:45.12).
Archer’s boys had 1-2 finishes in the 1,600, 110 hurdles, 800 and 3,200. In the 1,600, Steven McCartney was first (4:23.28) and Miles Ferguson placed second (4:28.37), while Gregory Flewellen (15.71) and Aaron Jones (15.95) took the top two spots in the 110 hurdles. In the 800, Conner Robbins won in 2:01.10 and Alex Szanti was runner-up in 2:02.75.
Ferguson (9:48.60) and McCartney (9:59.59) switched spots in their 1-2 finish in the 3,200.
The Tigers’ boys also won the 400 relay (42.74) and the 3,200 relay (8:27.60).
Discovery also had a big day led by double champion Taylor Watkins, who won the girls 400 (57.72) and 800 (2:20.23). The Titans’ boys team got victories from Maurice Thomas (high jump, 6-6), Darryl Walton (300 hurdles, 40.38) and the 800 relay (1:29.34).
Meadowcreek’s Michael Tatnall won two boys titles — the long jump at 21-5 1/2 and the triple jump at 45-8. Teammate Treshaun Bell won the 200 (22.14), and the Mustangs were first in the boys 1,600 relay (3:25.85).
Berkmar’s girls had a pair of winners with Sha’nyia Woolery in the shot put (42-1) and Jamilyah Wilson in the 200 (25.96). Duluth’s girls won the 3,200 relay (10:14.72) and 1,600 relay (4:11.16).
Norcross had one champion, Donte McKinney in the 100 (11.18).
