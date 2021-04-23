LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer’s boys and girls swept the team titles in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Track and Field Championships, which concluded Thursday at Discovery.
The Tigers won by large margins in both divisions, racking up 236 points in the girls meet (Dunwoody was second at 125) and 237 points in the boys competition (Dunwoody was second at 131). Discovery’s girls took second at 124, and Norcross’ boys were third with 92 points.
Discovery’s Taylor Watkins was the standout of the girls meet with three individual titles. She won the high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches, the 400-meter dash in 58.93 seconds and the 800 in 2:18.91. Teammate Ron-Niah Wright won two events — the long jump (16-10 3/4) and the 300 hurdles (46.75).
The champion Archer girls also had a double-winner in Kitana Burgard, who won the 100 (11.88) and the 200 (24.50). The Tigers’ other event winners were Amani Hogan (pole vault, 9-6), Kamryn Yamini (triple jump, 33-4 1/2) and Camryn King (100 hurdles, 15.18), as well as the 400 relay (49.44). The Duluth girls won the 1,600 relay in 4:16.08.
Pierce Brown and Andrew Spearaman had two events wins each for the first-place Archer boys. Brown swept the throws with a toss of 134-4 in the discus and 49-0 in the shot. Spearman was first in the 200 (21.88) and 400 (50.27).
Teammates Myles Ailster (110 hurdles, 16.11), Victor Centeio (long jump, 21-8 3/4), Shaun Patterson (300 hurdles, 43.04) and Zach Szanti (800, 2:01.60) also were region champions. Szanti and Alex Szanti (2:02.72) gave the Tigers a 1-2 finish in the 800.
Norcross’ Miguel Schlicht won both distances races, taking the 1,600 in 4:23.67 and the 3,200 in 9:33.86, in addition to running on a first-place 3,200 relay (8:16.18).
Meadowcreek’s Michael Tatnall won the triple jump (42-2) and the Mustangs won the 1,600 relay (3:27.29), while Discovery got a boys title from Maurice Thomas in the high jump (6-0).
Region 7-AAAAAAA Track and Field Championships
At Discovery
Boys
Team standings
1. Archer, 237
2. Dunwoody, 131
3. Norcross, 92
4. Meadowcreek, 78
5. Discovery, 77
6. Duluth, 22
7. Berkmar, 13
Discus
1. Pierce Brown, Archer 134-4
2. Cirilo Escandon, Meadowcreek, 132-4
3. Cash Golsby, Dunwoody, 123-2 1/2
4. Carrington Tate, Dunwoody, 121-5 1/2
5. Robert Upton, Archer, 117-8
6. Christian Cajas, Meadowcreek, 100-5 1/2
7. Samuel Rwibuka, Archer, 99-5
8. Champ Thompson, Meadowcreek, 94-11 1/2
High jump
1. Maurice Thomas, Discovery, 6-0
2. Alon Rogow, Dunwoody, 5-10
3. Joel Miah, Discovery, 5-8
4. Victor Centeio, Archer, 5-8
5. Jacob Foster, Norcross, 5-4
6. Ryan Latimore, Archer, 5-4
Long jump
1. Victor Centeio, Archer, 21-8 3/4
2. Michael Tatnall, Meadowcreek, 21-0
3. Frank Osorio Jr., Archer, 20-8 3/4
4. Maurice Thomas, Discovery, 20-7 1/2
5. Jonathan Dennard, Archer, 20-4
6. Jaylan Williams, Discovery, 20-1
7. Isaiah Young, Duluth, 20-0
8. Koby Williams, Meadowcreek, 19-8 1/4
Pole vault
1. Alon Rogow, Dunwoody, 15-2
2. Harrison Kopp, Dunwoody, 14-0
3. Ian Frank, Norcross, 13-0
4. Jack Arant, Dunwoody, 13-0
5. Ryan Latimore, Archer, 12-0
6. Cason Smith, Norcross, 11-0
7. Harrison Green, Norcross, 11-0
8. Daniel Mejia, Duluth, 9-6
Shot put
1. Pierce Brown, Archer, 49-0
2. Carrington Tate, Dunwoody, 42-9 1/4
3. Robert Upton, Archer, 42-5 1/4
4. Cirilo Escandon, Meadowcreek, 40-5 3/4
5. Champ Thompson, Meadowcreek, 39-9 1/2
6. Maison James, Meadowcreek, 38-7 1/2
7. Cash Golsby, Dunwoody, 37-8 1/4
8. Sidney Hesse, Discovery, 37-8
Triple jump
1. Michael Tatnall, Meadowcreek, 42-2
2. Aaron Jefferson, Discovery, 42-1 1/2
3. Isaiah Hanks, Archer, 41-5
4. Jonathan Dennard, Archer, 41-0
5. Myles Ailster, Archer, 40-10
6. Micah James, Meadowcreek, 40-8 1/2
7. Kwaku Appiah, Discovery, 40-4
8. Andre Jefferson, Discovery, 39-7
400 relay
1. Dunwoody, 43.12
2. Archer, 43.16
3. Meadowcreek, 43.42
4. Norcross, 43.52
5. Duluth, 44.09
6. Berkmar, 53.68
1,600
1. Miguel Schlicht, Norcross, 4:23.67
2. Sebasthian Rodriguez, Archer, 4:28.09
3. Skylar Taylor, Archer, 4:28.91
4. Jorge Patino, Discovery, 4:30.31
5. Delfino Juarez, Norcross, 4:30.55
6. Yonas Chimbanda, Norcross, 4:34.34
7. Steven McCartney, Archer, 4:35.93
8. Mark Westrick, Dunwoody, 4:52.24
400
1. Andrew Spearman, Archer, 50.27
2. Ayden Anderson, Archer, 51.16
3. Victor Centeio, Archer, 51.19
4. Nadiri Morrison, Discovery, 51.92
5. Tyson Standard, Dunwoody, 51.92
6. James Keith III, Norcross, 52.33
7. Andre Jefferson, Discovery, 52.64
8. Jeramiah Shaw, Meadowcreek, 53.64
100
1. Alexander Tate, Dunwoody, 11.14
2. Chad Alexander, Archer, 11.29
3. Jaden Melville, Duluth, 11.36
4. Treshaun Bell, Meadowcreek, 11.41
5. Sergio Gomez, Meadowcreek, 11.47
6. Donte McKinney, Norcross, 11.51
7. Dorien McKency, Dunwoody, 11.54
8. Schmari Campbell, Archer, 11.54
110 hurdles
1. Myles Ailster, Archer, 16.11
2. Shaun Patterson, Archer, 17.25
3. Ladon Williams, Dunwoody, 17.90
4. Canon Kennedy, Dunwoody, 17.93
5. Darryl Walton, Discovery, 17.97
6. Jack Wichman, Dunwoody, 18.36
800
1. Zach Szanti, Archer, 2:01.60
2. Alex Szanti, Archer, 2:02.72
3. Yonas Chimbanda, Norcross, 2:03.33
4. Michael Mendonca, Dunwoody, 2:03.77
5. Austin Anderson, Archer, 2:04.49
6. Jorge Patino, Discovery, 2:04.70
7. Jacob Foster, Norcross, 2:06.26
8. Elliott Januzelli, Norcross, 2:08.66
200
1. Andrew Spearman, Archer, 21.88
2. Alexander Tate, Dunwoody, 22.43
3. Treshaun Bell, Meadowcreek, 22.50
4. Donte McKinney, Norcross, 22.50
5. Ayden Anderson, Archer, 22.79
6. Aaron Jefferson, Discovery, 22.85
7. Curtis Scott, Archer, 22.93
8. Jaden Melville, Duluth, 23.13
300 hurdles
1. Shaun Patterson, Archer, 43.04
2. Ladon Williams, Dunwoody, 43.37
3. Zane Bateman, Dunwoody, 43.49
4. Shaun Benjamin, Berkmar, 43.61
5. Darryl Walton, Discovery, 43.65
6. Aaron McNair, Archer, 43.90
7. Jabari Hayes, Norcross, 43.94
8. Myles Ailster, Archer, 44.05
3,200
1. Miguel Schlicht, Norcross, 9:33.86
2. Sebasthian Rodriguez, Archer, 9:47.73
3. Delfino Juarez, Norcross, 9:47.99
4. Miles Ferguson, Archer, 9:52.13
5. Eric Van Ness, Norcross, 9:53.25
6. Jorge Patino, Discovery, 9:56.54
7. Skylar Taylor, Archer, 10:00.03
8. Mark Westrick, Dunwoody, 10:46.15
1,600 relay
1. Meadowcreek, 3:27.29
2. Archer, 3:27.91
3. Discovery, 3:32.07
4. Dunwoody, 3:33.72
5. Duluth, 3:35.70
6. Norcross, 3:42.13
7. Berkmar, 3:44.42
3,200 relay
1. Norcross, 8:16.18
2. Archer, 8:17.86
3. Discovery, 8:28.02
4. Dunwoody, 8:37.16
5. Duluth, 8:37.47
6. Berkmar, 9:09.02
Girls
Team standings
1. Archer, 236
2. Dunwoody, 125
3. Discovery, 124
4. Duluth, 78
5. Norcross, 54
6. Berkmar, 26
7. Meadowcreek, 13
Discus
1. Janae Profit, Dunwoody, 148-11
2. Mykhayla Carroll, Archer, 122-1
3. Jasmine Geter, Archer, 84-1 1/4
4. Mollie Conner, Archer, 83-1
5. Rachel Jay, Dunwoody, 66-4 1/4
6. Chelsea Acheampong, Discovery, 61-0
7. France Komba, Duluth, 55-11
8. Amonni Vasti, Discovery, 47-10
High jump
1. Taylor Watkins, Discovery, 5-2
2. Jordan Little, Duluth, 5-0
3. Taniya McGowan, Archer, 4-10
4. Zaria Hurston, Norcross, 4-10
5. Phoenix Vaughn, Discovery, 4-6
6. Hannah Bryman, Dunwoody, 4-6
7. Bren Weterrings, Dunwoody, 4-6
8. Camryn King, Archer, 4-4
Long jump
1. Ron-Niah Wright, Discovery, 16-10 3/4
2. Ashanti Bryant, Archer, 15-7 3/4
3. Camille George, Discovery, 14-9
4. Kahmill Lee, Discovery, 14-8 1/4
5. Zoe Foye, Archer, 14-7
6. Kedzie Howe, Norcross, 14-5 1/4
7. Zahria Baker, Archer, 13-10
8. Emma Lovell, Dunwoody, 13-7
Pole vault
1. Amani Hogan, Archer, 9-6
2. Mary McLoughlin, Dunwoody, 9-6
3. Octavia Allan, Norcross, 9-0
4. Emmy Miner, Archer, 8-6
5. Hannah Creedon, Duluth, 7-6
6. Darby Lane, Norcross, 7-0
7. Charlotte Kuhn, Dunwoody, 6-6
8. Madison Campbell, Archer, 6-0
Shot put
1. Janae Profit, Dunwoody, 46-11
2. Mykhayla Carroll, Archer, 36-2
3. Christianne Akintayo, Archer, 36-2
4. Mollie Conner, Archer, 28-7
5. Rachel Jay, Dunwoody, 27-6
6. France Komba, Duluth, 24-8
7. Ami Choates, Duluth, 24-0
8. Amonni Vasti, Discovery, 20-2 1/2
Triple jump
1. Kamryn Yamini, Archer, 33-4 1/2
2. Gabriela Komolafe, Archer, 32-10
3. Zoe Foye, Archer, 32-10
4. India Robinson, Discovery, 31-9
5. Krystyn Chapman, Discovery, 31-3
6. Charlotte Kuhn, Dunwoody, 31-3
7. Emma Lovell, Dunwoody, 31-2
8. Jenna Sailor, Dunwoody, 28-10
400 relay
1. Archer, 49.44
2. Berkmar, 51.45
3. Norcross, 52.07
4. Discovery, 52.35
5. Dunwoody, 54.14
6. Duluth, 54.19
1,600
1. Claire Shelton, Dunwoody, 5:20.64
2. Lyric Minter, Duluth, 5:27.36
3. Emily Cragin, Archer, 5:30.66
4. Kyra Andrews, Norcross, 5:32.63
5. Sol Mendoza, Discovery, 5:39.09
6. Kate Bacon, Dunwoody, 5:40.86
7. Ahna Lorden, Dunwoody, 5:49.95
8. Makalia Joseph, Meadowcreek, 5:54.41
400
1. Taylor Watkins, Discovery, 58.93
2. Nia Lindo, Archer, 59.43
3. Bren Weterrings, Dunwoody, 1:00.06
4. Devyn Lambert, Archer, 1:00.51
5. Sabrina Mejia, Duluth, 1:02.11
6. Kamryn Yamini, Archer, 1:02.91
7. Jill Salmon, Norcross, 1:03.22
8. Arianna Page-Dodoo, Norcross, 1:03.99
100
1. Kitana Burgard, Archer, 11.88
2. Ron-Niah Wright, Discovery, 12.55
3. Bethany Mayers, Archer, 12.79
4. Jamilyah Wilson, Berkmar, 12.89
5. Tanii O’Gwin, Archer, 12.92
6. Gabby Roberson, Discovery, 13.04
7. Derriana Moss, Berkmar, 13.44
8. Jada Green, Norcross, 13.44
100 hurdles
1. Camryn King, Archer, 15.18
2. Aniyah Lathan, Archer, 15.58
3. Ron-Niah Wright, Discovery, 15.61
4. Jordan Little, Duluth, 17.29
5. Molly Burton, Duluth, 18.58
6. Saria Simmons, Duluth, 19.73
7. Salina Domond, Archer, 19.81
8. Madison Jones, Norcross, 19.97
800
1. Taylor Watkins, Discovery, 2:18.91
2. Sabrina Mejia, Duluth, 2:23.41
3. Claire Shelton, Dunwoody, 2:23.49
4. Emma Tessler, Dunwoody, 2:24.16
5. Lyric Minter, Duluth, 2:26.53
6. Paige Sandidge, Archer, 2:26.72
7. Ashley Annis, Archer, 2:29.68
8. Sol Mendoza, Discovery, 2:30.75
200
1. Kitana Burgard, Archer, 24.50
2. Mi’aire Haynie, Meadowcreek, 26.16
3. Tanii O’Gwin, Archer, 26.21
4. Nia Lindo, Archer, 26.39
5. Jamilyah Wilson, Berkmar, 26.72
6. Jada Green, Norcross, 27.42
7. Arianna Page-Dodoo, Norcross, 27.58
8. Gabby Roberson, Discovery, 27.60
300 hurdles
1. Ron-Niah Wright, Discovery, 46.75
2. Aniyah Lathan, Archer, 49.08
3. Camryn King, Archer, 50.05
4. Mia Whitehurst, Dunwoody, 51.18
5. Keturah Roache, Discovery, 52.93
6. Janice Powell, Archer, 54.27
7. Molly Burton, Duluth, 55.60
8. Ginika Ike, Discovery, 56.18
3,200
1. Claire Shelton, Dunwoody, 11:56.13
2. Emily Cragin, Archer, 12:07.27
3. Kyra Andrews, Norcross, 12:09.02
4. Emma Parker, Dunwoody, 12:33.49
5. Sol Mendoza, Discovery, 12:57.81
6. Ahna Lorden, Dunwoody, 12:57.92
7. Makalia Joseph, Meadowcreek, 14:15.68
8. Yessica Rios, Berkmar, 14:52.06
1,600 relay
1. Duluth, 4:16.08
2. Archer, 4:16.81
3. Dunwoody, 4:17.18
4. Norcross, 4:21.94
5. Discovery, 4:29.63
6. Berkmar, 4:51.20
3,200 relay
1. Dunwoody, 9:59.01
2. Duluth, 9:59.75
3. Archer, 10:13.86
4. Norcross, 10:57.13
5. Discovery, 11:23.13
6. Berkmar, 11:31.12
7. Meadowcreek, 11:32.70
