LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer's fierce second-half comeback delivered a 28-27 victory in a key Region 4-AAAAAAA football game Friday night, and handed South Gwinnett its fourth consecutive loss.
The Tigers erased a 20-point deficit in the matchup of the playoff hopefuls, sealing the game with a defensive play. On South Gwinnett’s last play, receiver William Embry ran towards the end zone, Archer defenders punched the ball out from behind and it rolled out the back of the end zone for a touchback, capping the win for the Tigers.
“We just settled in and made the plays that were there to be made in the first half,” Archer coach Dante Williams said. “We had some very blunt conversations at halftime with our team, and we understood this is potentially our last home game here at Archer Stadium. What we displayed in the first half was not the type of legacy we want to leave for our seniors, and I'm proud of the team because they answered the bell coming out here.”
South Gwinnett (4-4, 0-3) came out swinging on the first play from scrimmage with a bullet pass from quarterback Nathaniel Miller to wide receiver Jaylin Lackey for an 80-yard touchdown. Archer looked to score on its first drive but was stopped by the Comets' defense to bring up fourth down on the 3-yard line. Backup quarterback C.J. Franklin lost his footing behind the line to turn the ball over on downs.
The big plays and short drives helped South Gwinnett stay ahead in the first quarter. On their third drive, Miller connected with Embry for a 95-yard touchdown. All the momentum was in the Comets favor as they went up 14-0. South Gwinnett kept rolling on their next drive starting on the Archer 39-yard line. Miller’s pass to Elijah Mcdowell resulted in a 11-yard TD to increase the lead 21-0 before the end of the first quarter.
The Comets scored on 5 out of 6 drives in the first half. Kicker Erik Calvillo added to the South Gwinnett lead with a field goal putting them up 24-0. Quarterback Justin Johnson came into the game for Archer to put together a scoring drive in the second quarter. Johnson found Jonathan Stafford open for a 20-yard touchdown. With 2:17 left to go in the first half, the Tigers were down 24-7. Before the half ended Calvillo knocked through a 26-yard field goal giving South Gwinnett a 27-7 lead.
Archer (2-6, 1-2) brought new life to the game in the third quarter with Sam Rwibuka and the defense stepping up to make key stops against the Comets. The first score in the third quarter came at the 2:46 mark when Johnson connected with Stafford for a 28-yard TD to make the score 27-14. Energy changed in the stadium when Vandale Nute intercepted Miller close to midfield and returned it to the 9-yard line for 1st-and-goal. With one play, Archer inched closer with a touchdown pass to William Wallace bringing the score 27-21 with 1:24 left in the third frame.
Both offenses struggled to protect the ball in the fourth quarter as they traded turnovers four times. Archer received the ball back with 2:13 left to put together their last scoring drive. Starting at their 38-yard line Johnson connected with Luke Layson, Wallace and Stafford to drive the ball down to the 7-yard line. A 7-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel McRae and the extra-point by Miles Hamby gave the Tigers the lead and the win.
“Thank goodness, thank goodness, there's two halves of football,” Williams said. “We were afforded a second half, and we were able to display that, but we still control our own destiny for the playoffs. And that's what we're striving for.”
