A5R556525QN_ArcherTigersOvalgray_large.jpg

Archer logo

LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer's fierce second-half comeback delivered a 28-27 victory in a key Region 4-AAAAAAA football game Friday night, and handed South Gwinnett its fourth consecutive loss.

The Tigers erased a 20-point deficit in the matchup of the playoff hopefuls, sealing the game with a defensive play. On South Gwinnett’s last play, receiver William Embry ran towards the end zone, Archer defenders punched the ball out from behind and it rolled out the back of the end zone for a touchback, capping the win for the Tigers.

