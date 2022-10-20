South Gwinnett Comets (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Bryan Lamar
Record: 4-3, 0-2 region
Last week: Lost to Grayson 34-13
Archer Tigers (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Dante Williams
Record: 1-6, 0-2 region
Last week: Lost to Parkview 33-7
There are three football teams with unbeaten records in Region 4-AAAAAAA, and three without a win in region play. Both Archer and South Gwinnett fall into the latter group.
That said, all is not lost to either. Even if neither catches up to the trio of 2-0 teams — Brookwood, Grayson and Parkview — they are in a competitive fight with the other 0-2 team, Newton, for a state playoff spot. The winner of Friday’s game between the Tigers and the Comets will take a key step toward that postseason berth.
South got off to a 4-0 start this season, but it is mired in a three-game losing streak. All three of the losses have come to strong competition in Norcross (5-2), Parkview (6-1) and Grayson (6-1).
In last week’s loss to Grayson, there were some bright spots for South, including offensive playmakers Nate Miller (17 of 27 passing, 223 yards, touchdown), Jayshawn Appling (nine rushes for 91 yards, two catches for 18 yards), Anthony Carter (six catches for 87 yards), Eli McDowell (three catches for 50 yards, TD) and Caleb Collins (two catches for 42 yards).
Collins also had six tackles on defense for a unit that also got solid play from Daniel Hebbert (eight tackles), Darrius Owens (seven tackles), Ike Eneude (five tackles, one pass breakup) and Milleon McKenzie (five tackles).
After hanging close with Brookwood in the region opener (a 24-11 loss), Archer lost last Friday to red-hot Parkview. Justin Johnson (13 of 26 passing, 109 yards, TD, 32 rushing yards), Emmanuel McRae (seven rushes for 64 yards), Dru Dixon (five rushes for 15 yards, two catches for 37 yards) and Jon Stafford (three catches for 27 yards, TD) were some of the bright spots on offense in the Parkview game.
Archer’s defense was led last week by Nissi Mukulu (12 tackles, two for losses, one QB hurry), Sam Rwibuka (four tackles for losses, one sack), Eugene Camese (four tackles, two pass breakups) and Kendall Lee (seven tackles, one interception). Punter Miles Hamby also was a big factor in the game with nine punts for a 40-yard average.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Archer won 56-23 in 2019
Location: Archer High School
