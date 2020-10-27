VALDOSTA — Archer's softball team swept its quarterfinal playoff series with Lowndes on Tuesday, advancing to the Class AAAAAAA Final Four in Columbus.
The Tigers (25-6) won 9-1 in Game 1, and finished the series with a 3-2 victory in the nightcap. They join East Coweta as half of the AAAAAAA Final Four. The other two spots will be filled by the winners of Game 3 matchups between Grayson-North Gwinnett and Etowah-Harrison.
