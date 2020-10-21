LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer’s softball team advanced to the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs Tuesday with a sweep of visiting West Forsyth.
The Tigers won Game 1 7-5 behind Kailynn James, who was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and was the winning pitcher. She pitched all seven innings, allowing six hits and four earned runs.
She was backed up by Alex Hollingsworth (2-for-3, two RBIs), Faith Barth (2-for-2) and K.K. Walls (2-for-3).
In Game 2, Archer won 14-5 with big games from Walls (4-for-5, four runs), Katy Moore (3-for-4, four runs), Skylar Berkhiser (3-for-5, five RBIs), Barth (four RBIs) and Jordyn Sanders (2-for-5).
James pitched the final five innings of the nightcap, giving up three hits and one run.
Archer hosts Peachtree Ridge later this week in the second round.
