Archer boys and girls teams took first, while host Shiloh’s teams placed second, in Saturday’s Shiloh Generals Invitational.
Archer’s event winners were Sebasthian Rodriguez (boys 800-meter run, 2 minutes, 1.15 seconds), Skylar Taylor (boys 3,200, 10:04.85), Victor Centeio (boys high jump, 6 foot), Pierce Brown (boys discus, 128-2 1/2), Nia Lindo (girls 400, 1:00.46), Camryn King (girls 100 hurdles, 15.32), Kamryn Yamini (girls triple jump, 33-0 1/2) and Mykhayla Carroll (girls discus, 118-0 1/2 and shot put, 36-9).
Shiloh got first-place showings from George Benjamin (boys 110 hurdles, 15.16), Christion Barker (boys 300 hurdles, 39.73), Anthony Sheppard III (boys long jump, 21-10 1/2 and triple jump, 41-8 1/2), Lashae Brewton (girls 300 hurdles, 47.80), Zarvione Chase (girls high jump, 4-10) and Chloe Perryman (girls long jump, 16-3).
Shiloh also recognized its seniors at the meet, including Anthony Sheppard III, Joshua Scott, Kendra Coppage, Lashae Brewton, Mathew Reaves, Mikai Curenton, Patrez Thomas, and Demarian Murray.
For more meet photos, go to this LINK.
