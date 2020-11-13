LAWRENCEVILLE — A football team with as little margin for error as Duluth in its Region 7-AAAAAAA game against Archer can't afford to let momentum be seized away after it's been established.
That's exactly what the host Tigers were able to do to the Wildcats late in the first half.
Archer struck for 21 points in the final 2:36 of the opening stanza by cashing in a pair of turnovers and a trick play, to break open what had been a tight game en route to a 43-8 win Friday at Archer Community Stadium.
The Tigers (6-3, 5-0) rolled up 290 of their 389 total yards on the ground, 88 of which came from quarterback Vashaun Stockmann and 83 more, plus a TD, from Schmari Campbell.
But make no mistake, the 28 points that came either directly or indirectly off five Duluth turnovers provided the turning point after Archer had to battle the scrappy Wildcats (5-4, 2-3) throughout the first half.
“We were kind of playing in quicksand early on,” Archer coach Andy Dyer said. “(Duluth was) running the clock and doing a good job. … They were dictating the pace. But we scored 21 (points) pretty quickly. We were able to take advantage of that with some pretty explosive plays. That helped us flip the scoreboard in our favor.”
Duluth stood toe-to-toe with Archer most of the first half, even after falling behind 8-0 on Campbell's 25-yard TD run and Stockmann's two-point conversion just 1:44 after the opening kickoff.
Buoyed by a 24-yard completion from T'Rome Sullivan to Aadil Desai on a fake punt and a roughing the passer penalty on Archer on a fourth-down play, the Wildcats took advantage when Lonnie Ratliff IV hit Jaiden Jones for a 17-yard scoring strike on the the first play of the second quarter.
Ratliff then hooked up with Nyle Ervin on a two-point conversion pass, and Duluth had pulled even at 8-8 with 11:56 left in the first half.
Ratliff finished with 154 yards and the score on 9-for-19 passing, with eight of those completions going to Jones for 148 yards.
The Wildcats seemingly had momentum late into the second quarter before lightning struck early and often for Archer late in the half.
With Duluth in Archer territory, Andrew Spearman came up with the biggest play of the game by stepping in front of a Ratliff pass on his own 35 and speeding and weaving his way 65 yards for a pick-six that vaulted the Tigers back in front 15-8 with 2:36 left in the half.
Momentum shifted further Archer's way when Jose Quezada pounced on a fumble on the ensuing kickoff to set the Tigers up at the Duluth 33-yard line.
Following a holding penalty on first down, Archer's offensive line opened up a huge hole on the next snap, and Jiaquez Thorpe capitalized by dashing through it for a 40-yard touchdown that made the lead 22-7 with 1:59 left in the half.
Three plays and a punt later, Archer had another chance to add to the lead before the half, and used a little razzle-dazzle to do so.
Stockmann threw a backwards lateral in the left flat to D.J. Moore, who hit a wide-open Frank Osorio in stride for a 68-yard TD pass with 52.7 seconds left to send the Tigers into intermission with a 29-8 lead, and send the shell-shocked Wildcats into the locker room looking to regroup.
“(Spearman) had a great night,” Duluth coach Cam Jones said. “He undercut our vertical route for the pick-six. Then the (fumble on) the ensuing kickoff hurt us. … It just compounds, and we didn't do a really great job of responding to that adversity.”
That adversity carried over into the second half, when Sullivan couldn't corral a low snap while backed up to his own end zone.
Jackson McCrary pounced on the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown that stretched the Archer lead to 36-8 with 9:33 left in the third quarter.
The rest of the period wound up being a comedy of errors for both offenses, with Duluth turning the ball over twice more, while Archer had two miscues of its own.
But the Tigers were able to extend the lead further when Caleb Wooden picked off another pass, leading to Chase Sellers' 19-yard TD run that made the lead 43-8 with 14.3 seconds left in the quarter.
While there was some sloppiness, Dyer is pleased overall with his team's performance as it heads into next week's showdown against Norcross, with the region title at stake.
“Norcross has got a great ball club,” Dyer said. “They're going to be excited about playing us and we're going to be excited about playing them. So it ought to be a great high school football game.”
Meanwhile, Duluth, which got a strong game from linebacker Asmar Hasan, who recovered two fumbles and added an interception, still has two important goals in front of it in next week's regular season finale against Dunwoody.
A win will send the Wildcats into the postseason for the first time since 1994 and secure the program's first winning season since 1995.
“We've been talking about since the spring what we wanted to do and what we wanted to accomplish,” Cam Jones said. “There's not many teams that are still playing for something, and Duluth hasn't been playing for playoff aspirations this late in the year for a long time. We're excited about the opportunity to have a winning season. We're locked in and zeroed in … on Dunwoody.”
ARCHER 43, DULUTH 8
Duluth 0 8 0 0 – 8
Archer 8 21 14 0 – 43
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
Archer: Schmari Campbell 25 run (Vashaun Stockmann run), 10:16
SECOND QUARTER
Duluth: Jaiden Jones 17 pass from Lonnie Ratliff IV (Nyle Ervin pass from Ratliff), 11:56
Archer: Andrew Spearman 65 INT return (Elisha Grimes kick), 2:36
Archer: Jiaquez Thorpe 40 run (Grimes kick), 1:59
Archer: Frank Osorio 68 pass from Derrick Moore (Grimes kick), 0:52.7
THIRD QUARTER
Archer: Jackson McCrary fumble recovery in end zone (Grimes kick), 9:33
Archer: Chase Sellers 19 run (Grimes kick), 0:14.3
FOURTH QUARTER
None
Dul Arch
First Downs 13 15
Rushes-Yards 33-24 32-290
Passing Yards 178 99
Comp.-Att.-INT 10-20-2 5-11-2
Fumbles-Lost 7-3 2-2
Penalties-Yards 2-16 8-64
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Duluth – Ervin 15-43, Ratliff 7-10, Sevenn Jones 2-7, Jaylen Lang 1-1, J. Jones 4-(-1), David Jamieson 1-(-1), TEAM 3-(-35). Archer – Stockmann 10-88, Campbell 4-83, Thorpe 5-54, Renoldo Spivey Jr. 5-24, Sellers 1-19, DeAngelo Whitfield 2-13, Rontayveon Grant 5-9.
Passing: Duluth – Ratliff 9-19-2, 154; T'Rome Sullivan 1-1-0, 24. Archer – Stockmann 4-10-2, 31; Moore 1-1-0, 68.
Receiving: Duluth – J. Jones 8-148, Aadil Desai 1-24, Rishon Spencer 1-6. Archer – Osorio 2-72, Moore 2-19, Andrew Lane 1-8.
