Archer qualified all 14 wrestlers for state Saturday on the way to the Region 7-AAAAAAA Traditional title.
The Tigers put all 14 of those wrestlers into the finals, and five won championships — Vernon Rogers (113 pounds), Wade Hipp (120), Florin Myndresku (145), Kam’Ron Shannon-Likely (160) and Isaiah Mickles (182).
Archer had 241 points to finish ahead of runner-up Dunwoody (170.5) and third-place Discovery (102) in the team standings.
Discovery’s Eric Rodriguez (220) won an individual title for the second-place Titans, while Norcross had two champions in Andrew Metter (170) and Shakwan McKnight (285). Meadowcreek’s Bryan Chan Mendez was the 106 champion, and Berkmar’s Jireh Gutierrez won the 126 title.
Finals
106 pounds: Bryan Chan Mendez (Meadowcreek) pinned Max Hennebaul (Archer) 1:32
113: Vernon Rogers (Archer) pinned Charlie Hammock (Norcross) 3:10
120: Wade Hipp (Archer) tech. fall Sam Scothorn (Dunwoody) 20-4
126: Jireh Gutierrez (Berkmar) inj. Martin Maze (Archer) 2:50
132: Ben Tarrago (Dunwoody) maj. dec. Antwan Verdell (Archer) 12-2
138: Ahmad Hooper (Dunwoody) dec. Nic Arcila (Archer) 8-2
145: Florin Myndresku (Archer) pinned David Shapira (Dunwoody) 1:40
152: Joe Dubsky (Dunwoody) dec. Marlon Douglas (Archer) 6-4
160: Kam’Ron Shannon-Likely (Archer) pinned Adam Gromatzky (Dunwoody) 4:13
170: Andrew Mettler (Norcross) dec. Dominic Martinez (Archer) 6-4
182: Isaiah Mickles (Archer) dec. Christian Parra (Berkmar) 16-11
195: Tyler Rush (Dunwoody) pinned Tracy Wright (Archer) 3:17
220: Eric Rodriguez (Discovery) pinned Harold Sisya (Archer) 4:47
285: Shakwan McKnight (Norcross) pinned Sam Rwibuka (Archer) 5:01
Third-Place Matches
106: Charlie Mixon (Dunwoody) pinned Trevin Johnson (Discovery) 1:50
113: Othello Billups (Discovery) pinned Corey Crenshaw (Dunwoody) 2:05
120: Amir Ward (Discovery) bye
126: Max Erfani (Dunwoody) bye
132: Daniel Mejia (Duluth) maj. dec. Alex Cantero (Discovery) 15-6
138: Edgar Acosta (Meadowcreek) maj. dec. Wayne Brown (Duluth) 11-0
145: Jamarri Henry (Discovery) pinned Myles Hall (Duluth) :35
152: Daniel Elessa (Berkmar) pinned Jose Lopez (Meadowcreek) 1:43
160: Carlos Sandoval (Meadowcreek) pinned Ernest Morales-Sanchez (Duluth) 1:53
170: Irwin Lowenstein (Dunwoody) dec. Tuhran Benson (Discovery) 7-4
182: Eeson Khoh (Norcross) pinned Wilmer Buruca (Discovery) 3:44
195: Jamarcus Astre (Discovery) pinned Steven Quan (Berkmar) 1:53
220: Isaac Cotto Betancourt (Duluth) pinned Jamie Davis (Dunwoody) 1:10
285: Sidney Hesse (Discovery) pinned Cesar Champac (Berkmar) 4:16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.