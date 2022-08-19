Spaar-40.JPG
Scenes from Archer at West Forsyth's Corky Kell 2022 game, Thursday, August 18

Archer senior Chad Alexander plans to attend the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., committing Friday to the Army Black Knights football program.

Alexander is a 5-foot-10, 175-pound running back with 4.43-second speed in the 40-yard dash. He rushed 56 times for 421 yards (7.5 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns as a junior.

