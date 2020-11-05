Archer Tigers (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Andy Dyer
Record: 4-3, 3-0 region
Last week: Beat Berkmar 69-7
Discovery Titans (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Efrem Hill
Record: 2-5, 1-2 region
Last week: Lost to Norcross 47-14
Archer’s football team has its season on track after on 0-3 start, winning the last four games and pushing for the region championship. The Tigers, tied for the region lead with unbeaten Norcross, rolled past Berkmar last week.
“In the second half, we were able to play a lot of guys and get them experience,” Dyer said. “It was a good effort.”
The plays got plays from a variety of sources last week, including more stellar play from quarterback Vashaun Stockmann, who was 5-for-5 passing for 85 yards and two touchdowns. D.J. Moore had a pair of catches for 37 yards and a score, Andrew Lane had a 12-yard TD catch and Andrew Dyer had three returns for 75 yards. On the ground, Rontayveon Grant had seven carries for 75 yards and a TD.
Andrew Spearman starred on defense and had a 38-yard return, while teammate Will Larame had five tackles (one for loss) and a sack.
Discovery, coming off a tough loss to region co-leader Norcross, still has playoff hopes alive in the region. The Titans’ offense had a tough time last Friday, but the defense played hard and scored two touchdowns, one on a 70-yard fumble return from Jordan Ferrell and one on a 40-yard interception from J.J. Hawkins. Ferrell finished with nine tackles (one for loss) for a defense that also got five tackles from Christian Gray and six tackles and a forced fumble from Joziah Gamble.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Discovery High School
