DULUTH — For the first time in Region 7-AAAAAAA play, Archer’s football team allowed points. After four consecutive shutouts by a combined score of 204-0, the Tigers fell behind in Friday night’s game at Duluth inside the first two minutes and the margin was still within one possession into the second half before the visitors eventually pulled away.
The Tigers fought off the early deficit and heavy rain for a 42-7 victory over the Wildcats in the penultimate game of the regular season.
Duluth (4-5, 2-3 region) quarterback Lonnie Ratliff IV started off his senior night with a bang on just the third play from scrimmage, hitting Rishon Spencer on a 73-yard wheel route for a touchdown that snapped the Archer defense’s 17-quarter shutout streak.
Archer’s (5-4, 5-0) start got even worse after its opening offensive series ended up in a fourth-and-46 situation after two heavy sacks and two penalties. Duluth took advantage of a short punt and moved the ball all the way inside the Archer 5-yard-line, but were forced to kick a field goal.
The ensuing 21-yard field goal attempt turned the game around.
The kick was blocked and scooped up by Al Edwards, who shifted around a host of Duluth players to score an 85-yard TD up the right sideline and flip the momentum. After a disastrous start, the Tigers had a foothold in the game and never looked back.
“We busted a coverage right there,” Archer head coach Andy Dyer said about the first Duluth touchdown. “We answered with a scoop-and-score on a blocked field goal, which is huge. It takes all three phases of the football game to be successful.”
Archer finally established its running game in the second quarter after a shaky opening frame on offense behind dynamic duo Chase Sellers and Chad Alexander. The two backs combined to finish the game with 214 rushing yards and five total TDs, and it started with Alexander early in the second quarter. He scored on a draw play from 16 yards out to give the visitors a lead that lasted for the remainder of the night.
“They both run extremely hard,” Dyer said. “They’ve got good speed and they’re very determined runners.”
Duluth moved the football well behind 270 passing yards from Ratliff, but struggled in scoring areas. On top of the blocked kick, Duluth also had two first drives into Archer territory that failed to gain any points after a pair of defensive stands from the Tigers.
Duluth also had a missed field goal in each half to end promising drives. It went into halftime leading in total yards, but trailing 14-7 on the scoreboard. In the second half, those missed opportunities finally caught up to the Wildcats.
“Lonnie Ratliff is an outstanding player,” Duluth head coach Cam Jones said. “This was start No. 29 for him, so we’ve had him for a long time. He really faced the elements tonight; being able to throw in this element is phenomenal. I wish we had run the ball a little better, especially in the second half.”
Sellers picked up a receiving TD from quarterback Caleb Peevy on the opening possession of the second half when he took a third-and-10 reception 48 yards to the end zone. Next it was Alexander who capped off a drive spearheaded by Sellers with a 1-yard TD rush that made it 28-7 late in the third quarter and all but clinched the victory for Archer.
Sellers and Alexander both tacked on fourth quarter scores to bring the Archer lead out fo 42-7 and round out the night, setting up both teams with season-defining contests next week.
“We talked about how last week Norcross didn’t get our best punch,” Jones said. “This week I think Archer knew who they played tonight. It should’ve been a 7-7 game at half; we gave up a blocked field goal. I’m really proud of this group and how we responded.”
Archer will host Norcross in a game that will determine the Region 7-AAAAAAA championship and guarantee a home playoff game in at least the first two rounds of the playoffs for the winners.
“We clinched a home playoff game, which is huge,” Dyer said. “Getting the opportunity to play for a region championship is really special. We’re going to do our best to get ready to play, and play a great football team.”
Duluth on the other hand will travel to Dunwoody, needing a win and potentially help elsewhere to end a 27-year playoff drought. The Wildcats were in the same position last season, but ended up missing the playoffs on the points differential tiebreaker after finishing in a three-way tie with Meadowcreek and Discovery.
“This is just really exciting for us,” Jones said. “All of the hard work that has been put in by this group, the senior class, I really want them to get over the edge and feel what it was like to play and get that second wind in the playoffs. We expect Dunwoody to give everything they’ve got; it’s a team we’re definitely not going to sleep on. We’re going to prepare tremendously, and the cards are going to fall where they fall next Friday.”
ARCHER 42, DULUTH 7
Archer 7 7 14 14 — 42
Duluth 7 0 0 0 — 7
FIRST QUARTER
Duluth: Rishon Spencer 73 pass from Lonnie Ratliff IV (Axel Iotov kick) 10:20
Archer: Al Edwards 85 blocked field goal return (Miles Hamby kick) 5:53
SECOND QUARTER
Archer: Chad Alexander 16 rush (Hamby kick) 10:51
THIRD QUARTER
Archer: Chase Sellers 48 pass from Caleb Peevy (Hamby kick) 9:12
Archer: Alexander 1 rush (Hamby kick) 2:36
FOURTH QUARTER
Archer: Sellers 1 rush (Hamby kick) 8:21
Archer: Alexander 25 rush (Hamby kick) 4:13
