_62A9186.JPG

Archer's Jorryn Griffin (8) and Canaan Edwards (17) rush the pass against North Forsyth in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic at West Forsyth on Aug. 17, 2023.

 David McGregor

CUMMING — Archer starting quarterback Jordan Do put on a show during the Tigers' televised season debut Thursday at West Forsyth.

The sophomore finished just shy of 300 total yards — posting 277 through the air and 32 on the ground — in leading Archer to a 35-16 win over North Forsyth in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.