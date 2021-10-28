So far no football team in Region 7-AAAAAAA has presented a challenge for Archer. After an 0-4 start against a tough non-region schedule, the Tigers are 4-0 in the region and have outscored their opponents 204-0 in that span (38-0 over Dunwoody, 52-0 over Meadowcreek, 64-0 over Berkmar and 50-0 over Discovery).
A victory Friday sets up Archer for a home matchup Nov. 5 against Norcross for the region championship.
The Tigers were efficient offensively last week in the win over Discovery thanks in part to Caleb Peevy’s passing (9 of 10 for 169 yards and two touchdowns) and Chase Sellers’ rushing (seven carries for 87 yards, TD). D.J. Moore (5-67) and Frank Osorio (4-95-2) stood out at receiver, while Kunmi Ibrahim, Brian Williams, Andrew Lane and Noah Jannett all graded 90 percent or higher.
Sean Spearman (six tackles, one for loss), Randall Dennis (two tackles, one for loss), Jacob Bridges (three tackles, one for loss) and Tracy Wright (three tackles, one for loss) led the way for an Archer defense on a 17-quarter scoreless streak. The Tigers haven’t allowed a point since a third-quarter field goal against North Gwinnett on Sept. 17, and haven’t allowed a TD since the second quarter of that game.
Duluth is next in line in an attempt to slow down Archer. The Wildcats were on a good run of their own with a four-game winning streak that came to an end with last Friday’s loss to Norcross.
Mistakes haunted Duluth in last week’s loss as a fumble inside the 5-yard line on its first offensive possession and an errant punt snap led to a quick 10-0 deficit. Norcross blocked a pair of second-quarter punts and took control for a 31-0 halftime lead.
