Duluth Wildcats (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Cam Jones
Record: 5-3, 2-2 region
Last week: Lost to Norcross 56-20
Archer Tigers (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Andy Dyer
Record: 5-3, 4-0 region
Last week: Beat Discovery 55-0
Archer needs a win Friday to keep pace with Norcross (9-0, 5-0) atop the Region 7-AAAAAAA standings, and to set up a region championship game at Norcross next Friday. The Tigers started 0-3 and edged North Gwinnett 14-13 before starting a run of domination in region play with victories over Dunwoody (49-0), Meadowcreek (49-14), Berkmar (69-7) and Discovery (55-0).
Vashaun Stockmann (16 of 20 passing for 236 yards, three TDs, 8 rushes for 76 yards) had another good outing in last week’s win over Discovery, while D.J. Moore (seven catches for 57 yards, TD), Frank Osorio (three catches for 64 yards, TD), Bryan Williams (91 percent blocking grade, two extra efforts, one pancake block), Jake Craven (six tackles) and Abraham Mukwiza (two tackles, one for loss, stellar special teams play) also stood out.
Duluth, tied with Meadowcreek for third in the region, is still in contention to break two streaks of futility. A sixth win for the Wildcats, either against Archer or against Dunwoody in the regular-season finale, would bring the program’s first winning season since 1995. The first state playoff appearance since 1994 also is in play.
Lonnie Ratliff IV completed 18 of 30 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown last week in Duluth’s battle with Norcross, while Jaiden Jones had eight catches for 53 yards and a score. Rishon Spencer added two catches for 98 yards.
The Wildcats got down 28-0 at halftime, but was outscored just 24-20 in the second half against unbeaten Norcross.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Duluth won 28-24 in 2011
Location: Archer High School
