Gainesville Red Elephants (6-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Heath Webb
Record: 6-4
Last week: Beat North Forsyth 17-0
Archer Tigers (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Andy Dyer
Record: 6-4
Last week: Lost to Norcross 31-14
After coming up short last week at Norcross in a game that decided the Region 7-AAAAAAA title, Archer is ready for another stretch of victories in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. It had won six straight until the loss to Norcross.
Up first in the postseason is Gainesville on Friday. The longtime power is up in AAAAAAA for the first time, and acquitted itself well with a No. 3 seed from Forsyth-heavy 6-AAAAAAA.
The Tigers are after a cleaner, more consistent offense performance after being stymied by Norcross last Friday. They managed just one offensive touchdown, a run by Renoldo Spivey, who had 11 carries for 95 yards. Their only other score came on a 95-yard kickoff return by Andrew Spearman.
One of the defensive bright spots last week was Jackson McCrary, who had 16 tackles (three for losses). Alex Mincy (six tackles, one for loss) and Sam Rwibuka (four tackles, one for loss, one sack) also stood out on defense, while Edwin Mangual was Archer’s special teams player of the week.
With a win Friday, Archer will play the winner of Milton and Peachtree Ridge next week in the second round. It would travel to Milton or host Peachtree Ridge.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Archer High School
