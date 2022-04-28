The Archer football program is on the verge of a memorable and historic NFL Draft.
If all goes as hoped the next few days, two former Tigers — cornerback Andrew Booth of Clemson and offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu of North Carolina — will hear their names called on nationally televised draft broadcasts. They would be the first two Archer players selected in the NFL Draft and the third to play in the NFL along with Archer grad Kobe Smith, who found his spot in the league as an undrafted rookie free agent.
“It’s the coolest thing since sliced bread,” former Archer head coach Andy Dyer, who coached the pair in high school, said of possibly having two players drafted. “They’re great kids and I love it when great things happen to great people. I’m excited they have that opportunity. It’s a thrill for me just for them to have this opportunity. What percentage of people get a chance like this?”
Booth should know his future team very early in the draft, likely in Thursday’s first round. Most draft projections have the 6-foot, 194-pounder going in the first round, and ESPN experts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay have him going 25th to the Buffalo Bills.
He earned that high draft ranking with impressive workouts and three standout college seasons at Clemson (he declared early for the draft). He totaled 75 tackles, 10 pass breakups and five interceptions over those three seasons, and earned All-ACC honors the past two seasons.
Ezeudu also had one college season of eligibility left — he was a redshirt junior in 2021 — but opted to turn pro after graduating in December with a degree in sports administration. His draft projections look more in the second- to fourth-round range.
“I just felt like I did everything I could to put myself in a very good position to leave and not only leave but to get picked in a very good spot,” Ezeudu said of his decision.
The 6-4, 308-pounder earned All-ACC honors the past two seasons and started games at both offensive tackle and offensive guard each of his three college seasons. That versatility has boosted his value to NFL teams.
“Some teams like me at guard and some teams like me at tackle,” Ezeudu said. “They all like the fact that I can do both.”
Ezeudu, the son of Nigerian parents, grew up as a soccer and basketball player before joining the football program at Archer when he got to high school. He wanted to try football at an earlier age, but said his mother was scared of him playing the sport.
He developed as a football player at Archer thanks in large part to his battles in practice with former Tigers defensive linemen like Colby Wooden (now at Auburn) and Will Choloh (now at Troy), who are both expected to be 2023 NFL Draft prospects.
Those loaded Archer defenses also included talented secondaries with stars like Booth, who has shared part of his draft journey with Ezeudu.
“It’s fun (to share the draft process with Booth),” Ezeudu said. “We’ve seen each other on team visits, at the (NFL) Combine. It just feels good.”
It will feel even better to get drafted in the same class.
“I’m very excited to see where everything goes, which team I land on,” Ezeudu said. “I’m just excited to start this new chapter. ... I couldn’t even tell you how I expect to feel or how I expect to react. I think it will be a feeling that you can only feel one time in your life.”
In addition to the Archer duo, Peachtree Ridge grad Connor Heyward also is among this year’s local draft prospects. The 5-11, 233-pounder showed versatility during his Michigan State career as a running back and H-back, and worked out with tight ends at the NFL Combine. He has an opportunity at being drafted in the later rounds.
Heyward is the younger brother of Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and the son of former NFL running back Craig “Iron Head” Heyward.
