LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer kept pace in the Region 7-AAAAAAA football standings with a 55-0 victory over visiting Discovery.
The Tigers are now 5-3 overall and 4-0 in the region, joining Norcross as the only unbeaten teams in 7-AAAAAAA play. The victory was their fifth straight.
Vashaun Stockmann threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores to key the victory. He opened the scoring with a 35-yard run, and then hit Frank Osorio for a 40-yard TD for a 14-0 lead.
Renoldo Spivey’s 4-yard TD run was followed by Stockmann’s 4-yard TD pass to D.J. Moore for a 28-0 halftime lead. Jabin Leake and Ja’Quearies Stocker had sacks for a Discovery defense that hung tough for a half.
Stockmann opened the second half with a 35-yard TD run and a 9-yard TD pass to Trenton Lee. Archer’s Deangelo Whitfield added a 5-yard scoring run before Ethan Bowen capped the win with a 33-yard interception for a TD.
