ShilohvsArcher-64.jpg
Buy Now

Archer's Emmanuel McRae (17) runs Friday night against Shiloh.

 Katie's Images

LAWRENCEVILLE — Since he began his coaching career, Archer's Dante Williams dreamed of winning as a head coach. In Friday's game against Shiloh, Williams' Tigers helped him realize a dream as they held off the visiting Generals, 20-18.

"I'm so proud of this team," Williams said. "This is everything. I've dreamt about this since I got my start in coaching."

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.