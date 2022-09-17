LAWRENCEVILLE — Since he began his coaching career, Archer's Dante Williams dreamed of winning as a head coach. In Friday's game against Shiloh, Williams' Tigers helped him realize a dream as they held off the visiting Generals, 20-18.
"I'm so proud of this team," Williams said. "This is everything. I've dreamt about this since I got my start in coaching."
The Tigers (1-4) seemingly had the game in the bag late in the fourth quarter up 20-6. However, a touchdown by the Generals and then a fumble recovery by their defense made the game's final minute interesting.
With no time left on the clock, Shiloh quarterback Jeremiah Harden (12 of 21, 197 yards) threw the ball into the end zone from the 28. Nazir Griffin high-pointed the ball and fell down with the ball in his hands in the end zone, setting up a game-tying two-point conversion opportunity.
Unfortunately for the Generals, Harden slipped on the two-point play and his knee touched down, ending the hopes of the Generals.
"These kids don't quit," said Shiloh head coach Tino Ierulli. "They've got fight in them."
Shiloh (1-3) put itself in that position thanks to that fight with less than 1:30 on the clock. A 13-yard completion from Harden to Myles Smith put the ball on the 48 and then Harden found Griffin (3 catches, 106 yards) wide open down the field, who raced it into the end zone for the 52-yard score to make it 20-12 with 1:23 to go.
The ensuing onside kick bounced off of an Archer player and bounced around before the Tigers fell on it. But a fumble on the first play of the next drive was recovered by Shiloh's Ajai Cummings, putting the Generals back in business to go on their final drive that ended in a touchdown.
While the end of the game wasn't what Williams wanted to see from his team, he said that the Tigers made plays when they needed to, thanks in large part to the tough schedule his team faced in the first four games.
"It was an absolute gauntlet," he said. "These kids are battle-tested and will be ready for region play."
The Tigers got things going on their first drive of the game as quarterback Justin Johnson (24 of 26, 150 passing yards, 87 yards rushing) completed seven passes for 50 yards to move the team into scoring position. On 3rd-and-1, Emmanuel McRae ran it in from the 3, putting the Tigers up 7-0 with 6:54 to go in the first quarter.
Shiloh looked to respond on its first drive, using an option pitch to Griffin for a 22-yard gain. However, the Generals weren't able to do anything with it and were forced to punt four plays later.
"We had a great first play call, but then just couldn't do anything with it after that," Ierulli said.
In fact, both teams struggled to move the ball as only two first downs total were gained until the Tigers' final drive of the first half.
On that drive, Archer used a defensive pass interference call to move to Shiloh's side of the 50. Then, Chad Alexander II found a hole and ran straight through it for 41 yards and a touchdown, giving the Tigers a 13-0 lead heading into halftime.
The Generals came out in the second half gaining more yards on their first drive (80) than they did the entire first half (29). A 34-yard completion to Myles Smith set Mekhi Phillips up for a 10-yard rushing score, a run that saw him stopped at the 6, but the offensive line got a good push all of the way to the end zone to make it 13-6 with 8:10 to go in the third quarter.
Archer got an interception by Vandale Nute to thwart a Generals' trip in the red zone late in the third quarter to keep the Tigers up by 7.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Archer scored its final points when Johnson found Brendan Rogers (4 catches, 33 yards) for an 18-yard touchdown pass to make it 20-6.
