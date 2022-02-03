Archer has hired Gwinnett native and current Collins Hill assistant Dante Williams as its head football coach.
Williams will be the second head coach in Archer history after Andy Dyer, who launched the program in 2009 and stepped down last month. Williams, a Duluth grad, previously played a big role in Collins Hill’s success that included a 2021 state championship, the program’s first, and a 2020 state runner-up finish.
Williams was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the Eagles’ record-breaking offenses led by quarterback Sam Horn and wide receiver Travis Hunter, in addition to serving as strength and conditioning coach. He also is Collins Hill’s head track and field coach this season.
He is the second prominent Collins Hill assistant to land a head coaching job this offseason, joining Todd Wofford, who was hired at Meadowcreek. Wofford was the Eagles’ assistant head coach, wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator the past two seasons after serving as Central Gwinnett’s head coach from 2010-19.
Williams, a former Duluth quarterback who played college football at Samford, now brings his offensive mindset to Archer.
“We are excited to announce Dante Williams as the second head football coach in the history of Archer High School,” Archer principal Ken Johnson said Thursday. “Dante is a product of GCPS, having played at Duluth High School before moving on to play collegiately at Samford. Coach Williams has been the OC for two state championship teams, including this past season at Collins Hill. He has the energy, excitement, passion and expertise to be the next leader of our program. We look forward to Coach Williams building upon our outstanding foundation and continuing the great tradition of Archer football.”
Before joining Collins Hill in 2019, Williams was offensive coordinator at Grayson, where he worked under three different head coaches (Mickey Conn, Jeff Herron, Christian Hunnicutt) from 2015-18. He helped the Rams to the 2016 state championship.
Prior to Grayson, he spent the 2014 season as offensive coordinator at Atlanta Sports Academy Prep School and was an offensive assistant at Collins Hill from 2010-13 under head coach Kevin Reach. Collins Hill’s 2010 team featured current Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
Williams broke into coaching in 2008 as a student assistant at Samford University with offensive coordinator Steve Brickey and head coach Pat Sullivan, a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Auburn.
Dyer won 100 games at Archer, reaching the state playoffs his final nine seasons and winning double figure games in five of those seasons. Five of those teams reached at least the state quarterfinals, highlighted by a 2014 state runner-up team and a 2018 team that made the Final Four.
Archer went 7-5 last season and won the Region 7-AAAAAAA title, the program’s fourth region championship since 2013.
