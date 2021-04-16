NORCROSS — Archer’s baseball team handed Norcross its first Region 7-AAAAAAA loss Friday night behind the pitching of Nathan Beckman.
Beckman pitched a complete-game, three-hitter and didn’t allow an earned run as the Tigers posted a 3-1 victory.
Archer improves to 9-16 and 7-2 in the region, while Norcross falls to 16-10 overall and 10-1 in the region. The two teams play again Monday at 6 p.m. at Archer.
Cody Balsman, Drew Bissell and Tre Phelps had hits for Norcross.
