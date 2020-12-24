Former Archer standout Taiyon Palmer committed Wednesday to the Troy University football program.
The 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback previously played at North Carolina State, and has three years of eligibility left. He missed his 2018 freshman season after undergoing surgery, and played in five games in 2019 before a season-ending knee injury. He returned this year and played in five games.
He joins a Troy defense that includes All-Sun Belt Conference defensive lineman Will Choloh, also an Archer grad.
