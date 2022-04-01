PULASKI, Tenn. — The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team withstood a furious comeback attempt to score a 6-5 victory Friday against the University of Tennessee Southern to begin a weekend road series.
The Grizzlies (23-8) jumped out to a 6-1 lead after the top of the seventh inning. However, the Firehawks scored four runs over the next three frames and made things interesting with a potential tying run on the basepaths with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Sophomore Chase Evans made a diving stop behind the first base bag on a ground ball and tossed the ball to senior relief pitcher Gavin Heltemes, who came off the mound to cover first base for the third out of the inning and secure his first save of the 2022 season.
GGC built an early 4-0 lead when senior Austin Bates hit a three-run double down the right field line in the fourth inning. That followed an RBI single to left field by senior Livingston Morris in the first inning.
Junior Blaze O’Saben added a run-scoring single in the top of the seventh inning to give the visitors the 6-1 advantage.
That’s when the Firehawks (10-20) got their offense going. Lance Pope connected on a three-run home run in the seventh inning to trim GGC’s lead to two runs, 6-4. In the ninth inning, Collin Huntley hit a two-out RBI single to narrow the gap to 6-5 and put the potential tying run in scoring position before the final out was made by a crucial defensive play.
Senior reliever Rhian Mann pitched in to strike out a season-high 10 batters across five innings to pick up the victory. Friday’s performance was his longest of the season in improving to 2-1 on the season.
GGC’s pitching staff recorded 16 strikeouts in the victory.
Freshman Braxton Meguiar paced GGC’s eight-hit offensive attack by going 2-for-3 and scoring three runs from the leadoff spot in the batting lineup. Morris and O’Saben also recorded two hits for the team.
“I loved the perseverance that our guys exhibited tonight," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "We competed and were tough enough to win a road game. We stayed together in crucial moments. It was a great game for us as a team. Rhian (Mann) did a phenomenal job and knew his role to bridge our pitching from the third inning and get us to the eighth inning.”
Dr. Jann L. Joseph was invested as the third president of Georgia Gwinnett College at a formal ceremony Friday on the college’s campus. The room boasted formal academic regalia, intermixed with decorative touches representing Joseph’s Caribbean roots. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.