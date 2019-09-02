In recent years, Peyton Smith has enjoyed considerable success as a competitive bowler, receiving honors like the Greater Atlanta Youth Bowler of the Year, the Georgia Youth Bowler of the Year and the Georgia/North Carolina/South Carolina All-Star Team Bowler of the Year.
The Loganville native, who graduated from Archer High in 2017, even earned an athletic scholarship to roll at Emmanuel College, where he is entering his third season competing for the Lions.
But in late July, Smith achieved one of his longest-held goals when he finished fourth overall in the under-20 age division of the United States Bowling Congress’ Junior Gold Championships and earned a position on Junior Team USA, whose members represent the country in international bowling competitions.
“It’s been a dream of mine,” said Smith, who was competing in his eighth and final Junior Gold tournament. “I’ve been wanting to make this team for the past eight years and I’ve had some shortcomings but I’ve definitely improved over the years and I’ve taken it and built on it. I wanted to get better and be better than everyone and it’s finally paid off in the last year. It’s a dream come true — to finally make this dream a reality is awesome.”
Smith, who estimated he bowled 32 games during the five-day tournament in Detroit, said the competition was his best showing at Junior Gold.
“It was my very last one and I wanted to end on a really good note,” he said. “It was one of the best tournaments I’ve ever had.”
The Emmanuel College Lions are coming off one of their best seasons in recent history and Smith said his success this summer gives him increased confidence competing in the college ranks.
“I feel I’m one of the best and I have to stay confident at all times to perform at my best,” he said of the collegiate season, which begins in mid-September. “I definitely want to bring some of that confidence to the other guys on the team and get a great season out of everybody.”
Smith said he was delighted to receive a scholarship offer from the Lions, who last year competed in Florida, Tennessee, Nevada and Indianapolis, because he joined a team that included a number of his colleagues on the junior bowling circuit.
“When I got here, I came with a lot of my buddies from North and South Carolina and last year was the first time the men’s team ever made it to nationals,” said Smith, who is majoring in business administration at Emmanuel. “We just made it happen. And I have a feeling we can do it again this year and make it great.”
Smith, whose “home alley” is Bowlero in Lawrenceville, said he started bowling 10 years ago after his youth league baseball season ended and still has an abiding passion for the sport.
“I joined a summer league in Loganville and people told me I was doing good and I’ve loved it ever since,” he said.
The school’s women’s roster also includes a Gwinnett County resident. Toni McQuerry, from Berkmar High School, competed as a freshman for the women’s team at Emmanuel College in 2018-19.