NCAA Football: South Carolina at North Carolina

Aug 31, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Kobe Smith (95) stands on the field during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

 Jeremy Brevard

Archer grad Kobe Smith signed a rookie free agent deal Saturday night with the Tennessee Titans after the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

Smith, a defensive lineman, played the past four seasons for the South Carolina Gamecocks. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder played in 48 career games and started 17, finishing with 84 tackles.

