Archer grad Kobe Smith signed a rookie free agent deal Saturday night with the Tennessee Titans after the conclusion of the NFL Draft.
Smith, a defensive lineman, played the past four seasons for the South Carolina Gamecocks. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder played in 48 career games and started 17, finishing with 84 tackles.
