Archer grad Joshua Ezeudu, a sophomore offensive guard at North Carolina, was named the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week when the league released its football awards Monday.
The 6-foot-4, 325-pounder graded out as the Tar Heels’ top lineman from last Saturday’s road win at Miami. He anchored an offensive line that set a school record with 778 yards, the most allowed all time by the Hurricanes, including 554 rushing yards, one off the school record set in 1945.
