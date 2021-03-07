Archer grad Gavin Smith earned All-American honors for the Campbellsville University (Ky.) wrestling program over the weekend.
Smith placed fourth at the NAIA National Championships, advancing through the consolation bracket and winning five of his six matches. He lost to three-seeded Elias Vaoifi of Missouri Valley by a close 6-4 decision before picking up four straight decision wins over Arizona Christian's Andrew Torres (7-3), Reinhardt's No. 11 Cole Tenety (3-2), Corban's David Rubio (7-2) and Dakota Wesleyan's Marcus Urban (6-1).
Moving into the consolation semifinals, Smith earned a pin over Life University's Sid Ohl in 4:30 to setup the third-place match against another Mid-South Conference rival. Smith ran out of gas on Saturday losing 5-0 to Cumberland University's No. 5 Cole Smith.
