Archer grad Eboni Jackson was named head acrobatics and tumbling coach at Converse University (S.C.) earlier this month.
Jackson becomes just the fourth head acrobatics and tumbling coach in program history at Converse. Jackson is no stranger to Converse as she has competed against the Valkyries for the past two seasons as the assistant coach of the Limestone University (S.C.) acrobatics and tumbling program.
"To say that I am excited about Eboni joining our Valkyrie family would be an understatement," Converse athletic director Jenn Bell said. "I have no doubt that her commitment to the sport of acrobatics and tumbling and passion for helping student-athletes on and off the mat will bring her tremendous success. I look forward to seeing her work with our team as we continue to build a championship caliber program."
Jackson is taking over a NCATA National Championship Event Final team at Converse that went 9-3 overall and 6-2 in Conference Carolinas action.
"First off, I'm very elated to be a Valkyrie," Jackson said. "I want to thank Jenn Bell, Randy Loggins, Jodi Strehl and Keegan Johnson for the opportunity to lead this successful program. I will work very hard to continue the upward direction of athletics at this great university. I want to continue to propel our student-athletes towards greatness in and out of the classroom, and this will be a staple of our program that Coach Keegan has built.
"I would like to also thank my mentors that have helped me along this journey during my time in the sports industry. I'm so excited to help lead an NCAA emerging sport made by females for females which gives opportunities to women all over the nation. I look forward to working with this team and continuing its success."
Over the past two years as an assistant at Limestone, Jackson has compiled an overall record of 14-3. In just her second year of being the assistant coach, she helped lead the team to the 2022 Conference Carolinas regular season championship, the 2022 Conference Carolinas tournament champions and the 2022 NCATA National Open Pyramid champions.
Prior to coaching in Gaffney, S.C., Jackson was the assistant athletic counselor at the University of Memphis for the men's basketball team, men's and women's tennis teams, the women's track team and the rifle team. In this position, she was responsible for coordinating recruiting visits, updating advising folders and creating four-year plans for student-athletes and assisting in coordination of supervised study and mentoring programs.
Before working in the Volunteer State, Jackson held various positions at Western Kentucky University between 2018-2020. She was a marketing intern, property assistant, football recruiting intern/assistant and graduate assistant for the Hilltoppers while obtaining her master's degree in recreation and sports administration at WKU, graduating in 2020.
Jackson was a four-year gymnastics student-athlete at Winona State University (Minn.), where she graduated with a degree in mass communication and a minor in coaching in 2018. While on the gymnastics team, Jackson was a National NCGA Floor Champion (2017), Athlete of the Year nominee (2017), three-time All-American, WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll member, two-time school record holder in the vault and all-around event, National All-Around NCGA Champion (2016) and a two-time First Team NCGA All-American.
While in Kentucky, Jackson also coached gymnastics at Starz Elite Performance Academy and also coached the sport at Flip Fest Gymnastics Camp in Crossville, Tenn.
