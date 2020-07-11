Archer grad Darrion Taylor was named as one of five players on the Auburn University at Montgomery men's basketball program’s all-decade team. He also was selected as AUM’s Player of The Decade.
The point guard, who played from 2016-20, became the 19th member of the school’s 1,000-point club and finished his illustrious career with 1,310 points, which ranks sixth in AUM history. Taylor also made 248 3-pointers in his career, and ranks ninth in school history with 131 career steals.
