Archer grad Daniel Bullard is the fourth Gwinnett wrestler to earn NCAA Division I All-American honors.
The N.C. State redshirt senior joins Collins Hill grads Ryan Millhof (2016) and Sean Russell (2017) and Buford grad Chip Ness (2018, 2019) as Gwinnett’s only NCAA Division I All-Americans based on their performances in the national tournament.
Bullard clinched All-American honors with a 7-0 decision over Campbell’s Austin Murphy, and it was followed by a 7-4 loss to the No. 4 seed, Mikey Labriola of Nebraska. Bullard placed seventh at 174 pounds after winning his last match by injury forfeit on Saturday.
Prior to his win over Murphy, the eighth-seeded Bullard defeated Air Force’s Cody Surratt 4-0 and Indiana’s Donnell Washington 6-4 in his first two matches. He fell into the consolation bracket in the following round after a 13-4 major decision loss to Iowa’s Michael Kemerer, the No. 1 seed.
Bullard is a four-time NCAA qualifier at 174 pounds, earning honorable mention All-American honors in 2020 when the national tournament was called off by the COVID-19 pandemic. His brother Thomas Bullard, who also wrestles at N.C. State, was a second-team All-American last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.