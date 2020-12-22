Archer grad Andrew Booth led seven former Gwinnett standouts who were voted to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Football Team, voted on by coaches and the media, and released Tuesday by the league.
Booth, a cornerback at Clemson, was a second-team All-ACC selection. He has 28 tackles (21 solos, four for losses), a sack and two interceptions through 10 games for the College Football Playoff-bound Tigers.
Another Archer product, offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu of North Carolina, made the third team, as did Collins Hill grad Miles Fox, a defensive lineman at Wake Forest.
The honorable mention list included Notre Dame’s Tommy Tremble (Wesleyan), Georgia Tech’s David Curry (Buford) and North Carolina’s Tomon Fox (Collins Hill) and Trey Morrison (Greater Atlanta Christian).
