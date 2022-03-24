urgent Archer grad C.J. Hines earns All-American honors From Staff Reports Mar 24, 2022 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email C.J. Hines Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Archer grad C.J. Hines, a guard at Faulkner University (Ala.), was named to a third-team NAIA All-American on Thursday. Hines averaged 17 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists in his second college season. He made 40.1 percent of his 3-pointers. Recommended for you +11 How to properly store 10 fruits and vegetables Wonder why your produce goes bad before you can use it? Discover the optimal way to store 10 fruits and vegetables, with tips compiled by Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 