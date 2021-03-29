Archer grad Bryce Brown, a redshirt sophomore at South Georgia State College, was named the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association Player of the Week for men’s basketball on Monday.
The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 14 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4 blocks, 1 assist and 1 steal in two games the previous week in two games against Gordon College. His eight blocks in one game broke a school record.
Brown averages 14.2 points and 7.4 rebounds this season, and makes 59 percent of his shots, as well as 78.9 percent of his free throws. He also is third in the conference with 25 blocks.
