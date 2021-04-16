Archer grad Bryce Brown, a sophomore at South Georgia State College, was named to the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association All-Tournament Team this week.
The 6-foot-8 Brown averaged 9.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and two blocked shots in tournament wins over South Georgia Tech and East Georgia State.
South Georgia State begins play in the NJCAA Tournament on Monday against Salt Lake Community College.
Brown also was a second-team All-Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association and National Junior College Athletic Association selection this season.
