Archer grad Bryce Brown committed Tuesday to the Western Carolina University (N.C.) men’s basketball program.
The 6-foot-8 Brown just finished his sophomore season at South Georgia State College, helping his team to the NJCAA Tournament and the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament title. He earned NJCAA, All-GCAA and All-GCAA Tournament honors this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.