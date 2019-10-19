Clemson defensive back and Archer grad Andrew Booth was ejected from Saturday’s game for punching a Louisville player.
The freshman got tangled up with Louisville’s Trenell Troutman on a punt return, and shoving ensued. After Booth landed on top of Troutman, he punched the Cardinals’ player in the facemask.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was angry at the punch, and sent Booth to the locker room before officials announced his ejection.
Andrew Booth of Clemson was ejected after throwing a punch at a Louisville player 😕pic.twitter.com/FoIzIiCIes— Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) October 19, 2019