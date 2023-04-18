LAWRENCEVILLE — A slow offensive start had minimal effect on No. 4-ranked Archer in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA girls soccer state playoffs Monday.
The Tigers (17-2) registered three shots on goal in the first 10 minutes of their match against Lowndes. The first two were saved by the opposing keeper; the third hit off the side of the net. But after settling in, the club finally broke through and never looked back, rolling to a 3-0 victory.
“I think we came out here and the touch was a little bit off. We were just a little bit slow-paced. But I’m always proud of my team when we find a way to win,” Archer head coach Jennifer Crawford said. “When maybe we’re not having our best day, but we’re able to clean it up enough to score on some kicks, (I’m proud). That’s what we did.”
Three different Tigers found the back of the net Monday. Aniyah Collier, who scored four goals in Archer’s opening-round win last week, set teammate Isabelle Gonzalez up with an assist to open scoring. Kennedy Wofford and Janya Gonzalez also scored goals. Janya Gonzalez also had two assists.
“This team is setting a legacy for Archer soccer,” Crawford said. “My expectations of this team have grown since we stepped out here during tryouts. They’re just an amazing group of girls. I can see they can do whatever they set their minds to.”
Collier worked the ball down the right side of the pitch in the 12th minute of regulation. She booted it to her left, finding the foot of Isabelle Gonzalez. Gonzalez immediately fired a shot on goal and found the back of the net to make it 1-0.
Archer earned a corner kick from the right side in the 25th minute. The set piece led to a Wofford header, which gave the Tigers a 2-0 advantage with 15:36 left in the first half.
While the offense took time to get into form, Archer’s defense excelled from the opening kick. Lowndes did not record its first shot on goal until the 10:50 mark in the first half. Their second shot attempt came a minute late but the Vikings were unable to get past keeper Zyara Gonzalez.
“I think the defense was just doing their part to settle everything down,” Crawford said, “and make sure that they were giving their teammates opportunities and giving them balls forward.”
The Tigers’ final goal came with 20:17 left in the match. Janya Gonzalez took a shot on goal and had her attempt blocked. She chased down the deflection and knocked it into the net, rewarding her own hustle with a score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.