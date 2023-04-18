_DWZ9730.jpg

Scenes from the girl’s soccer playoff match between Archer and Lowndes County Monday at Archer High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

LAWRENCEVILLE — A slow offensive start had minimal effect on No. 4-ranked Archer in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA girls soccer state playoffs Monday.

The Tigers (17-2) registered three shots on goal in the first 10 minutes of their match against Lowndes. The first two were saved by the opposing keeper; the third hit off the side of the net. But after settling in, the club finally broke through and never looked back, rolling to a 3-0 victory.

