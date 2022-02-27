The Archer girls and Shiloh boys track and field teams won championships at Saturday’s Big Mouth Signs Archer Invitational.
The Archer boys team finished as runner-up to Shiloh on a day filled with high-level, early-season performances.
Christianne Akintayo led the Archer girls with a first-place finish in the shot put at 43 feet, 11 inches, the No. 1 throw in Georgia this season. She was backed up by runner-up performances from Princess Okoye (100-meter dash, 12.59 seconds), Camryn King (100 hurdles, 15.37) and Lauryn McDougald (triple jump, 33-10 1/2).
Shiloh got first-place finishes from Nathan Solomon, Eric Barker and Bryce Southerland. Solomon won the 1,600 (4:20.08) and was second in the 800 (1:59.75), Barker won the 300 hurdles (39.72) and took second in the triple jump (42-3) and Southerland was champion in the 110 hurdles (14.52).
They were supported by second-place finishers George Benjamin (110 hurdles, 15.01) and Carlton Grisson III (shot put, 45-4 1/2). The Generals also had a runner-up finish in the 800 relay (1:30.52).
Frank Osorio (long jump, 21-7 1/4) and Steven McCartney (3,200, 9:48.33) gave the Archer boys a pair of individual wins. The Tigers also won the 400 relay in 42.09 and the 3,200 relay in 8:06.37, the top time in Georgia this season. They also placed second in the 1,600 relay (3:26.28), and had second-place finishes from Chad Alexander (100, 11.13) and Gregory Flewellen (300 hurdles, 41.50).
Grayson had a pair of first-place boys finishers with James Thomas (200, 48.31) and Zion Reliford (high jump, 6-2), while Dacula also had two champions, Chance Jones (800, 1:59.62) and Azwan Nembhard-Belcher (triple jump, 42-6). Grayson’s boys also won the 800 relay (1:29.22) and 1,600 relay (3:23.02). Peachtree Ridge’s Eric Smith won the high jump (6-2).
Gwinnett also six girls champions, including two from Hebron Christian — Brooke Browning (3,200, 11:33.40) and Georgia Piper (high jump, 5-2). Peachtree Ridge’s girls had a big day with wins from Sydney Augmon (800, 2:18.40) and Mya Hines (high jump, 5-2), as well as a first-place showing in the 800 relay (1:49.64).
Dacula’s Marie Tchocksi won the long jump (16-4 3/4) and Grayson’s Kameryn Hannon was first in the discus (125-5).
