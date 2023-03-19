The Archer girls and Shiloh boys track and field teams each placed second in the stacked Gail Devers Invitational at Mountain View on Saturday.
Archer won both the girls 800-meter relay (1 minute, 43.52 seconds) and the 400 relay (47.58), as well as two field events, Emmy Miner in the pole vault (11 feet) and Christianne Akintayo in the shot put (41-1).
The Tigers finished with 92 points, just one off the winning total of Marietta. Brookwood (third, 71), Dacula (fourth, 61), Mill Creek (sixth, 43) and Shiloh (tie for eighth, 32) also placed in the top 10 of the 26-team girls meet.
Brookwood’s girls team won five events, led by Janai Jones, who swept the 100 (12.05) and the 200 (25.56). The Broncos’ other individual winners were Chloe Perryman (long jump, 18-6 1/2) and Serena Tate (400, 56.06), while their 1,600 relay took first in 4:12.62.
Dacula had three girls champions — Dallas Guy (100 hurdles, 14.90), Danah Nembhard (triple jump, 38-7) and Noelle Igberaese (discus, 139-6).
Shiloh’s boys scored 87 points, trailing only North Atlanta’s 93 in the 28-team boys meet. Brookwood (sixth, 38) and Archer (seventh, 35) also were in the boys top 10.
Bryce Southerland (110 hurdles, 14.01), Eric Barker (high jump, 6-2) and Azwan Nembhard-Belcher (triple jump, 45-5) were event winners for the Shiloh boys.
Gwinnett’s only other boys winner was Dacula’s Chance Jones (800, 1:57.62).
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.