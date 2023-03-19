Fri7j1vXgAMO5oc.jpeg

Brookwood's Janai Jones, right, won the sprint titles at the Gail Devers Invitational.

 Special Photo

The Archer girls and Shiloh boys track and field teams each placed second in the stacked Gail Devers Invitational at Mountain View on Saturday.

Archer won both the girls 800-meter relay (1 minute, 43.52 seconds) and the 400 relay (47.58), as well as two field events, Emmy Miner in the pole vault (11 feet) and Christianne Akintayo in the shot put (41-1).

